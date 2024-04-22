China, Australia discuss FTA implementation

Canberra: Senior Chinese and Australian trade officials have agreed to further give full play to the potential of the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement(FTA), and promote a deeper and more solid economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Australia on Monday, at the second meeting of the China-Australia FTA Joint Committee held in Canberra last Tuesday, the two sides highly valued the results achieved since the implementation of the agreement and fully affirmed the important role played by the FTA in promoting the development of bilateral economic and trade relations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the FTA since its entry into force in the areas of goods, services, investment, finance, movement of natural persons, and sanitary and phytosanitary measures, according to an embassy statement on Monday.

The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on issues of concern to each other, and discussed the overall review of the agreement and the next working arrangements, it said.

The China-Australia FTA Joint Committee meeting was co-chaired by Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce Li Fei and Deputy Secretary of the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade George Mina.