China issues alert for rainstorms

Beijing: China's National Meteorological Centre on Thursday issued an alert for rainstorms in some northern, eastern and central parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, heavy rains are expected in parts of Hebei, Tianjin, Shandong and Henan, with up to 130 mm of rainfall expected in certain areas, reports Xinhua news agency.

These regions are likely to encounter over 60 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The national observatory has advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding and suggested schools and kindergartens take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of students.

The centre also reminded drivers in affected areas to watch out for flooding and traffic jams.