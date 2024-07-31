  • Menu
China's State Council appoints, removes officials

China's State Council on Wednesday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Beijing: China's State Council on Wednesday announced the appointment and removal of several officials.

Shang Rui was appointed deputy auditor-general of the National Audit Office.

Li Ming was appointed vice chairperson of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, replacing Fang Xinghai.

Mao Xu was appointed deputy head of the National Immigration Administration, Xinhua news agency reported.

Liang Nan was appointed deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, while Wu Lizhu was appointed vice president of the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

Zhang Yaping will no longer serve as vice president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

