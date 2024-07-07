Live
Committed to cleanliness, efficient drainage systems in Gurugram: Haryana Chief Secy
Haryana Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad on Sunday emphasised the state government's commitment towards maintaining cleanliness and efficient drainage systems in Gurugram, keeping citizens' interests in mind.
At a meeting with the citizens in Gurugram, the Chief Secretary directed officials to formulate new plans based on the suggestions received.
In the meeting, Prasad announced the formation of a three-member committee to establish standards for door-to-door garbage collection vehicles.
The Chief Secretary also addressed the issue of waterlogging during monsoon, reviewing the arrangements and drainage cleaning efforts.
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav reported the identification of 112 critical waterlogging points.
Prasad also instructed advancing the purchase of 40 compactors and suction machines (Jatayu) for the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.
He directed the cleanliness and environmental experts present to prepare a plan for improving the Bandhwari waste disposal plant.