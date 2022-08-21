  • Menu
Cuba detects first monkeypox case in Italian tourist

Cuba detected its first case of the monkeypox virus in a male Italian tourist.

The tourist arrived in Cuba on August 15 and has been hospitalised in critical condition, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Cuban Ministry of Public Health.

The tourist had stayed in a rental house and visited several places in western Cuban provinces, the ministry said late on Saturday.

