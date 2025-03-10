Daily Briefing: Breaking News & Updates

Mark Carney, Canada’s incoming prime minister, addressed his nation following his election as leader of the Liberal Party on Sunday, vowing to push back against President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

“Donald Trump has unfairly imposed tariffs on our goods, our economy, and our people,” Carney stated. “Canadian workers, families, and businesses are under attack. We will not allow this to continue.”

Carney, a former Bank of Canada governor and ex-Goldman Sachs banker, made the remarks as he celebrated his victory, marking a transition from Justin Trudeau’s leadership.

Long Island Wildfires Prompt Emergency Declaration

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency after wildfires erupted in the Hamptons on Saturday. Officials reported no immediate threats to residential areas, but flames spread dangerously close to roads. Smoke was visible for miles as high winds and dry conditions sustained the blaze. Authorities provided no timeline for containment.

Other Major Headlines:

- A small aircraft carrying five passengers crashed near a Pennsylvania airport.

- Federal agents detained a Palestinian student protester at Columbia University.

- A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook Malibu.

- Economic experts debate whether a U.S. recession is imminent.

- A University of Pittsburgh student remains missing during a spring break trip to the Dominican Republic.

Veterans Affairs to Cut Over 80,000 Jobs

The Department of Veterans Affairs plans to downsize by more than 80,000 employees starting in June, drawing bipartisan criticism. Veterans organizations and lawmakers warn the reductions could significantly impact healthcare services for military veterans. Some advocates caution that these cuts could put essential benefits at risk.

Trump, Musk, and Rubio: Cabinet Tensions Surface

Reports of a heated Cabinet dispute between billionaire Elon Musk and Secretary of State Marco Rubio surfaced last week. The argument, allegedly centered on staff reductions at USAID, was said to have persisted for an uncomfortable length of time, according to The New York Times. Shortly after Trump dismissed reports of the disagreement, he met with both Musk and Rubio for dinner.

Trending Topics:

- Early access to books emerges as a new status symbol.

- March Madness brackets are heating up.

- Robert Pattinson explains the conclusion of “Mickey 17.”

- Blake Lively makes an appearance at SXSW amid legal battles.

- A new federal travel ban may be on the horizon.

Final Days of Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa

Betsy Arakawa was discovered lifeless on the bathroom floor of the home she shared with actor Gene Hackman. For seven days, Hackman, 95 and suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, remained inside the residence without seeking assistance. He was later found deceased in the mudroom, with a cane and sunglasses nearby. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding their final days.

Selma March Commemorates 60th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday

Thousands gathered on Sunday to mark 60 years since Bloody Sunday, a pivotal event that led to the Voting Rights Act. As marchers crossed the historic bridge at noon, rainfall began, and the crowd sang “We Shall Overcome.” The annual event honors the struggle for civil rights and the progress achieved since.