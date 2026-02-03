Dalai Lama wins Grammy

Los Angeles: The Dalai Lama has won a Grammy for his spoken word album "Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama" at a glittering and politically charged music gala, the first golden gramophone for the 90-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader. The 68th Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah and held at the Crypto.com Arena here on Sunday night, recognised winners in over 90 categories. While the Dalai Lama's followers in the Himachal Pradesh town of Dharamshala and elsewhere celebrated, Indian and Indian origin artistes, including Anoushka Shankar, fusion band Shakti and Siddhant Bhatia, were nominated but didn't manage a win. Singer Rufus Wainwright accepted the award in the category for 'audio books, narration and storytelling' on behalf of the Dalai Lama.