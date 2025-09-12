Deadlock over interim govt in Nepal continues

Kathmandu: The deadlock over the selection of an interim head to run the Nepal government continued on Thursday, even as President Ramchandra Paudel appealed for peace and said he was aiming to find a solution to the political crisis within the constitutional framework.

As political parleys for a transitional government continued, the situation in Kathmandu and other parts of the country remained peaceful, with army troops carrying out patrolling in sensitive areas.

Former chief justice Sushila Karki, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah, former CEO of Nepal Electricity Authority Kulman Ghising and Mayor of Dharan Harka Sampang were among those being considered by the protesting Gen Z group to lead the government, sources said.

Since the violence began on Monday, over 15,000 inmates have fled from more than 25 prisons, according to media reports.

The Army on Thursday extended prohibitory orders in three districts of Kathmandu Valley while allowing public movement during specific windows, as the Himalayan nation gradually returned to normalcy.

"I am making every effort to protect democracy and to find a way out from the present political impasse within the constitutional framework while at the same time maintaining law and order,” said President Paudel, who is currently under military protection. He was not seen in public after the Gen Z agitating groups burnt the president's office and his private residence on Tuesday.

"I appeal to all parties to be confident that a solution to the problem is being sought as soon as possible to address the demands of the agitating citizens and to cooperate in maintaining peace and order in the country with restraint," Paudel said, in his first comments since the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday. An Army spokesperson confirmed that discussions are ongoing with various stakeholders. He, however, did not provide any names.

“We are holding rounds of talks with different stakeholders. The talks are mainly focused on finding a way out from the current stalemate and at the same time maintaining law and order situation in the country,” he said. Though sources suggested that Mayor Shah has expressed his support for Karki, the picture is still not clear as to who will head the new cabinet.

Some of the activists expressed support for Karki, while others pitched for Ghising. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said that 34 people have died so far during the protests held on Monday and Tuesday.