Death toll in flooding, landslides in Philippines rises to 15

Manila: The death toll due to landslides and severe flooding in the Davao region in Philippines has risen to 15, as per official data on Sunday.
Of the 15 deaths, 13 were reported from in Davao de Oro province and two from Davao City, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.
At least five people were injured, it said.
More than 349,000 people, have been affected by flooding and landslides due to massive rains in five provinces in the Davao region on Mindanao island.
The heavy downpour from Monday to Thursday resulted in flooding and several landslides across the region, the agency said
