Death toll rises to 15 after landslide hits central China village

The death toll resulting from a rain-triggered landslide in central China's Hunan Province has risen to 15, the provincial emergency command centre said Sunday.

The landslide, that hit Yuelin village in the city of Hengyang at approximately 8 am Sunday, washed away part of a residential house, causing many people to be buried, Xinhua news agency reported.

Fifteen people were dead and six others injured. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Over 300 rescuers have been dispatched and rescue efforts have concluded.

