- CM Revanth unveils Jaipal Reddy’s statue in Kalwakurthy
- Miss Universe AP 1st runner up Vani Videha Inaugurates Handloom India Expo
- Death toll from stampede in Congo's capital rises to nine
- ‘Conflict’ with Centre won’t resolve K’taka issues: Kumaraswamy
- Women's Asia Cup final: Samarawickrama, Athapaththu help Sri Lanka beat India to clinch maiden title
- Malaysia submits application for BRICS membership: PM Anwar
- Paris Olympics: Sumit Nagal crashes out in opening round after defeat against Corentin Moutet
- Kashmir Valley reels under unprecedented heatwave; Srinagar records 36.2 degrees C
- BRSV District Coordinator Pallayya Urges Professor Hara Gopal to Speak Up for the Unemployed
- Turkish forces kill 16 'terrorists' in Syria, Iraq
Death toll rises to 15 after landslide hits central China village
The death toll resulting from a rain-triggered landslide in central China's Hunan Province has risen to 15, the provincial emergency command centre said Sunday.
The landslide, that hit Yuelin village in the city of Hengyang at approximately 8 am Sunday, washed away part of a residential house, causing many people to be buried, Xinhua news agency reported.
Fifteen people were dead and six others injured. The injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.
Over 300 rescuers have been dispatched and rescue efforts have concluded.
