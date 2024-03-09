Democracy under threat in US and world under Trump: Biden

Washington: US President Joe Biden delivered a feisty speech on Thursday to defend his policies before skeptical voters in an election year as he launched a vitriolic attack on his Republican rival Donald Trump who he said was a "threat" to democracy within the country and globally. Without taking the name of Trump, Biden, a Democrat, in his final State of the Union Address to the joint session of the US Congress, less than eight months ahead of the presidential elections, identified him as "my predecessor", which he mentioned as many as 13 times in his speech that lasted for over an hour.

Following Super Tuesday primary contests, it has become clear that it will be a rematch of 2022 in the November 5, 2024 presidential elections. Biden, 81, who is the oldest American president, slammed Trump, 77, on several issues ranging from his recent comment on Russian President Vladimir Putin, immigration, January 6 insurrection, abortion, and gun control. “A president, my predecessor, who failed the most basic duty. Any President owes the American people the duty to care. That is unforgivable," Biden, said amidst multiple standing ovations from Democratic Party lawmakers. "Now, my predecessor, a former Republican President, tells Putin, “Do whatever the hell you want". A former American President actually said that, bowing down to a Russian leader. It's outrageous. It's dangerous. It's unacceptable," Biden said.

Trump recently said he would encourage Russia to do “whatever the hell they want” to any NATO member country that doesn't meet spending guidelines on defence in a stunning admission he would not abide by the collective defence clause at the heart of the alliance if reelected.

Biden said he came to the office determined to get America through one of the toughest periods in the nation's history. “Not since President Lincoln and the Civil War have freedom and democracy been under assault here at home as they are today. What makes our moment rare is that freedom and democracy are under attack, both at home and overseas, at the very same time. Overseas, Putin of Russia is on the march, invading Ukraine and sowing chaos throughout Europe and beyond,” he said.

He also sought the support of the US Congress for providing weapons to Ukraine to stop Russia.