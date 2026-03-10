Don Trump ‘not happy’

Washington: US President Donald Trump has indicated he is “not happy” with the selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, according to a report citing a prominent media anchor.

Brian Kilmeade, host on a major news outlet, quoted the President as saying he was dissatisfied with Iran’s choice of Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his late father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

No official statement from the White House has been issued yet. Earlier, Trump had warned that if Iran appointed “a bad person” to replace Ayatollah Khamenei, it would lead to the “worst-case scenario” for the country. He suggested that Mojtaba Khamenei’s elevation delivers precisely that outcome.