Donald Trump’s Diwali Message: Condemns Violence In Bangladesh, Pledges Support For Hindu Americans And Partnership With India
Former US President Donald Trump extended a Diwali message on Thursday, denouncing the violent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh that intensified following the recent end of Sheikh Hasina’s government. Trump pledged to defend Hindu Americans against "anti-religion agendas" and uphold their freedoms.
"I strongly denounce the brutal violence targeting Hindus, Christians, and other minorities suffering under mob attacks and chaos in Bangladesh. This would never have occurred during my administration," Trump shared in a post on X.
This marks the first time Trump has publicly addressed the situation in Bangladesh.
Trump, who is also a current US Presidential candidate, took the opportunity to criticize his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, as well as President Joe Biden, accusing them of disregarding Hindu communities worldwide and within the United States.
"Kamala and Joe have overlooked Hindus globally and domestically. Their policies have led to disasters from Israel to Ukraine and at our Southern Border. But we will Make America Strong Again and restore Peace through Strength!" he stated.
In addition to his Diwali wishes, Trump affirmed his commitment to reinforcing the US-India alliance, highlighting his "good friend," Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"My administration will prioritize strengthening our vital partnership with India and Prime Minister Modi. Happy Diwali to everyone—I hope this Festival of Lights symbolizes the triumph of Good over Evil," he wrote.
Earlier in August, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country, ending a 15-year leadership amid mounting student protests. Since then, Hindu minorities in Bangladesh have faced escalated violence, including temple vandalism and business attacks. According to the Bangladesh National Hindu Grand Alliance, over 200 instances of violence and intimidation were reported across 48 districts, with hundreds of Hindu lives lost between July and August.
In Bangladesh, Hindus represent about 8% of the population.