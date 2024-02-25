Egypt denies breach of its airspace by Israeli military aircraft

Live
Egypt has denied reports which claimed that Israeli aircraft breached its airspace, according to an unnamed Egyptian security source.
Cairo: Egypt has denied reports which claimed that Israeli aircraft breached its airspace, according to an unnamed Egyptian security source.
Egypt on Saturday categorically denied media reports that Israeli military aircraft penetrated Egyptian airspace, the security source was quoted as saying by Egypt's Al-Qahera News TV.
The source described these reports as false and baseless.
An Israeli military aircraft entered the Egyptian territory about 100 times since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, until February 23, 2024, Xinhua news agency quoted an investigation conducted by the "Arabic Post" news website.
During one of its flights, this aircraft entered a depth of 172 km inside Egypt from the side of the border with Gaza, said the Arabic Post.
Egypt, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, has for years been a key regional peacemaker in the decades-long Palestinian-Israeli conflict.