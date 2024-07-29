Live
- Ethiopia embarks on comprehensive macroeconomic reform
- 89-90 SSC Batch of Maldakal ZPHS celebrates the Reunion Ceremony.
- Woman found chained in Sindhudurg jungle; police recover US passport copy
- BRS Party Senior Leader Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramudu Reaffirms Party 's Strength and Support In Gadwal.
- Eight people injured in knife attack in UK
- Paris Olympics: ‘Disheartened’ Arjun Babuta opens up on emotions after missing out on medal
- BJP Leaders Inspects Ryalampad Reservoir, Demands to completion of pending works
- Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet's late goal helps India hold Argentina 1-1
- Man nabbed with 1 kg gold from local train to Kolkata
- New African Union force commander in Somalia urges more collaboration against Shabaab militants
Eight people were stabbed in a knife attack in Southport, Merseyside in northwest England on Monday, according to local police and emergency services.
London: Eight people were stabbed in a knife attack in Southport, Merseyside in northwest England on Monday, according to local police and emergency services.
"At around 11:50 am (1050 GMT), we were called to a property on Hart Street to reports of a stabbing," Merseyside Police said in a statement.
Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife, it added.
North West Ambulance Service said on social platform X that eight patients have been treated for stab injuries.
Local police have declared the stabbing a "major incident" and the relevant investigation is underway, Xinhua news agency reported.
