Eight people injured in knife attack in UK

Eight people were stabbed in a knife attack in Southport, Merseyside in northwest England on Monday, according to local police and emergency services.

London: Eight people were stabbed in a knife attack in Southport, Merseyside in northwest England on Monday, according to local police and emergency services.

"At around 11:50 am (1050 GMT), we were called to a property on Hart Street to reports of a stabbing," Merseyside Police said in a statement.

Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife, it added.

North West Ambulance Service said on social platform X that eight patients have been treated for stab injuries.

Local police have declared the stabbing a "major incident" and the relevant investigation is underway, Xinhua news agency reported.

