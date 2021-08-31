Elon Musk Raised Concerns About Nvidia's $40 billion Acquisition Of Arm
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has expressed concern over Nvidia's $40 billion bid for chipmaker Arm, joining a chorus of companies and individuals who have spoken out against the merger. However, his opposition did not affected much on Nvidia's (NVDA) shares. Monday's closing price was $226.884, up 0.2 percent. The S&P 500 index increased by 0.4 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day with a loss of 0.2 percent.
Nvidia's acquisition of Arm would completely transform the semiconductor market, combining a firm known for its graphics chips, many of which are used in data centres to power artificial intelligence programs, with a company known for its processors in smartphones and PCs.