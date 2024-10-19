Live
- Police arrest MoS Home Bandi Sanjay
- Secunderabad Cantonment MLA briefs on Mutyalamma temple to minister
- Concerns Over Jamili Elections and EVMs Highlighted at Kadapa Press Club
- Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Detained During Rally with Group-1 Candidates in Hyderabad
- Australia: All Sydney beaches reopened following tar ball pollution
- MP: Shifting Dairy Science College to Ujjain will be injustice to Jabalpur, says Vivek Tankha
- McDonald reveals he & Cummins decided to move Smith back to number four in Tests
- Isha Foundation stands strong as TN Police report in SC clears missing persons claims
- MVA seat-sharing row: Ramesh Chennithala rushes to meet Thackeray, douses flames
- Priyanka Chopra shares ‘full calendar’ of her Mumbai visit
Just In
Ethiopian PM appoints three new Cabinet members including FM
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed three new Cabinet members, including a new Foreign Minister.
Addis Ababa: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appointed three new Cabinet members, including a new Foreign Minister.
According to the Office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister on Friday, Gedion Timothewos has been appointed as the East African country's new Minister of Foreign Affairs, reports Xinhua news agency.
Earlier this month, former Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie was appointed as the Ethiopian President by the country's Parliament. Timothewos, who previously served as the country's Minister of Justice, will assume the vacant position left by Selassie.
Hanna Arayaselassie, the former Chief Commissioner of the Ethiopian Investment Commission, has been appointed as the country's Minister of Justice, replacing Timothewos.
Selamawit Kassa, former State Minister for Ethiopia Government Communication Service, has been appointed as the Minister of Tourism.