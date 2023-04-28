EU launches program to support political stabilisation in Somalia

Mogadishu: The European Union (EU) has launched a program aimed at supporting political stabilisation and reconciliation in Somalia.



The rapid nationwide stabilisation program, which runs for 18 months, will contribute to rebuilding crucial government infrastructure, such as police posts and stations, and installation of solar streetlights in the newly liberated areas, Xinhua news agency quoted the EU as saying in a statement on Thursday.



The program will rehabilitate damaged water infrastructure, including boreholes, nature-based water catchments, and other water-related activities in response to reported damage caused by attacks by the al-Shabab terror group, said the bloc, noting that the program will also enhance peacebuilding in newly liberated areas.

"We are delighted to launch this program and to contribute towards political stabilisation and reconciliation in Somalia. We are confident that this program will help the government establish services to the people," said Tiina Intelmann, the Ambassador of the EU to Somalia.

Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of Somalia Ahmed Fiqi welcomed this program.

"We fully support this program and its ability to foster overall stabilisation within Somalia," Fiqi was quoted as saying in the statement.