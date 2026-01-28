Europe funding war against itself: US

Texas: United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has accused European nations of indirectly financing the Russia-Ukraine war by purchasing oil products refined in India using Russian crude, even as Washington has imposed tariffs on New Delhi over its energy ties with Moscow.

His remarks come ahead of a high-level summit where India and the European Union are expected to formally announce the conclusion of negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement.

"We have put 25 per cent tariffs on India for buying Russian oil. Guess what happened last week? The Europeans signed a trade deal with India," Bessent said.