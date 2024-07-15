Evan Vucci 'shot' him again!

New Delhi: Images have changed the course of world history, as did the Napalm Girl photo from theVietnam War. An iconic photograph of Donald Trump, blood oozing and fist raised, was clicked by Evan Vucci moments after an assassination attempt on him in Philadelphia. This is why this could be a history-changing photo. The iconic image of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump above, captured by Evan Vucci, shows him gesturing after being shot at a campaign rally in Butler on Saturday.

Trump had just begun his speech in Pennsylvania when the shots rang out. A bullet had pierced his right ear. The Secret Service swarmed Trump and were rushing him off the podium. That's when Evan Vucci shot him in what is going to be a defining photograph of US history.

Before being hurried off the stage, Trump pumped his fist in the air, blood from his ear streaking on his steely face. The American flag behind him. Evan Vucci risked his life to capture this image of Trump's defiance. Vucci, an award-winning photographer, moved across the podium amid gunfire and screams to click the photo, which is being touted as the one defining the failed assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. It has also become the most-shared image. "Not only is this moment historical, but the photo that Evan Vucci took is also perfect. The level of compositional mastery comes from over two decades of experience in the field and a sharpness that only comes from thousands and thousands of 'reps'," said a content creator.

As Vucci ran and clicked the iconic photo, videos of which are being shared online, it was his confidence and composure that's what was on display.

Vucci is a veteran who has also served in war-torn Iraq. Bullets don't scare him from doing what he is meant to do. From the war zones of Iraq to the corridors of power in Washington DC, he has covered it all.

He is the Chief Photographer for the Associated Press in Washington and the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize and the Edward R Murrow award.