Live
- Indira Gandhi-led Cong govt plagued by starvation deaths, encounters, alleges Chandrasekhar Rao
- Payal urged people to vote for BJP
- Empowering India’s youth: A glimpse into vocational training initiative
- Priyanka Gandhi assures of providing jobs to youth after Congress comes to power
- UP students in Classes 9, 10 will now have learning targets
- Big Shock for PGs; BBMP to release new guideline
- Honouring Men's Contributions: Wonderla Holidays Marks Men's Day with Special Offer
- UP plans uniform menu for school & anganwadi centres
- Delhi schools to reopen after winter break on Monday
- How tech devices impact kids’ brain functioning
Just In
Ex-military plane crashes after mid-air collision in Australia
Two former military planes on a training flight collided on Sunday over the Mornington Peninsula in Australia, sending one plummeting into the water, local media reported.
Two former military planes on a training flight collided on Sunday over the Mornington Peninsula in Australia, sending one plummeting into the water, local media reported.
One plane crashed into the ocean about 12 km off the coast of Mount Martha while the other plane made it back to its base after the disaster struck about 1:45 p.m. local time (0245 GMT), The Herald Sun reported.
Search and rescue crews were scouring the waters in Mount Martha, located about 50 km southeast of Melbourne, Xinhua news agency reported.
Australia's maritime authorities confirmed two people were on board each of the Viper S-211 Marchetti light aircraft.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) "understands there were two people on board each aircraft: one aircraft landed safely at Essendon airfield, while the other crashed into the water in Port Phillip," it said.
Three AMSA rescue helicopters remained at the scene late into Sunday afternoon and a number of Victoria Water Police boats, coastguard and jet skis were seen in the waters, Xinhua news agency reported quoting ABC News.