Ex-US President Bill Clinton tests Covid positive

Former US President Bill Clinton announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19, with mild symptoms.

In a tweet late Wednesday, the 76-year-old said: "I've tested positive for Covid. I've had mild symptoms, but I'm doing fine overall and keeping myself busy at home.

"I'm grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, which has kept my case mild, and I urge everyone to do the same, especially as we move into the winter months."

The 42nd American President is the latest of the 'Presidents' Club' to test positive for the virus.

President Joe Biden contracted Covid-19 this summer, and former President Donald Trump had tested positive in October 2020.

Former President Barack Obama also experienced a mild case earlier this year.

Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths have remained flat in the US in recent weeks, though the virus' impact is not gone.

On an average, more than 300 Americans die and 3,400 people are hospitalised each day with Covid-19, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Just 12 per cent of eligible people in the US have gotten their updated Covid-19 booster, according to the CDC, and about 1 in 5 people nationwide remain completely unvaccinated.