Famous Indian-origin doc shot dead in US

Tuscaloosa : An Indian-origin doctor was shot in the US in Tuscaloosa. The victim, identified as Dr Ramesh Babu Peramsetty, died on the spot. He was a renowned physician who operated several hospitals in America.

Dr Ramesh, who was from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, was one of the founders and medical director of a group of local medical officers operating as the Crimson Network. He was known for his contributions in the field of healthcare and also practiced as a physician in Tuscaloosa.

"As many are aware at this moment, we have been informed of Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty's passing. The Peramsetty family ask for us to give them privacy as they grieve his passing. They have received an abundant outpouring of love and faith. We will continue to honor him as he would want us to do. Thank you for your understanding," the Crimson Care Network Team said in a Facebook post.



The Crimson Care Network said its team is "prepared to make more statements within the next few days."

