Finnish PM Sanna Marin defends dancing, takes drug test

Copenhagen: Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday she has taken a drug test "for her own legal protection" after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party.

Marin defended her actions, saying she drank alcohol with friends but did not do any drugs. A video posted on social media on Thursday shows six persons at a party dancing and lip-syncing a song, including Marin.

Later in the video, the 36-year-old prime minister is on her knees dancing while lip-syncing.

"I have taken a drug test for my own legal protection, the results of which will come in about a week," Marin told a news conference Friday, according to the Hufvudstadsbladet newspaper.