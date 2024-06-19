Fire, explosion at Chad ammunition depot leave many dead, injured

Live
Just In
Highlights
N'Djamena (Chad): Fire and explosion at a weapons and ammunition depot in the Chadian capital, N'Djamena, left many people dead and injured, government sources said on Wednesday.
In an initial report on the incident, Prime Minister Allamaye Halina did not give any specific casualty figures, while President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno announced an investigation to determine the cause of the explosion and find out who might be responsible for the incident.
The fire broke out late on Tuesday evening in an ammunition depot in the army reserve camp in the north of the capital city. Amateur videos published on social showed large fireballs in the sky. The powerful explosion was reportedly felt throughout the city.
