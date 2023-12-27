First Hindu woman in Pak to contest election

Live
Peshawar: Dr Saveera Parkash has become the first woman from the minority Hindu community to run in the provincial elections in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
A doctor by profession, Parkash, 25, on Friday filed her nomination papers for the general seat of PK-25 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner district, her father Om Parkash said on Tuesday.
Om Parkash said his daughter filed a nomination for the general seat PK-25 constituency of the KPK Assembly from the mountainous Buner district as a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate. She has also filed papers for a seat reserved for women in the KPK Assembly. Parkash filed the papers at the request of the provincial leadership of the party Senator Rubina Khalid.
