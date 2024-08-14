  • Menu
Five killed in armed assault at Ecuadorian mine

Quito: At least five people were killed and three others injured in an armed assault at a mine in Camilo Ponce Enriquez in southern Ecuador's Azuay province, said the police.

"This morning an attack was reported between members of organised armed groups that caused the death of five people and the injury of three others," the police force said on social media X.

Authorities are investigating the incident in the region of the Andean province, where both legal and illegal mining activities are expanding, Xinhua news agency reported.

The region is under a "state of exception" and a curfew has been imposed to allow security forces "to neutralise organised crime" and combat violence.

According to official statistics, the area has seen an 82 per cent increase in murders so far this year.

