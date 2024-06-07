Live
Just In
Five terrorists killed in security operation in Pakistan
Islamabad: Five terrorists were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation at a hideout of the terrorists in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district of the province on Thursday, killing five terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban on the spot, official sources told Xinhua.
The killed terrorists were involved in several terrorist activities against the security forces and innocent citizens, the officials said, adding that a huge cache of weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.
The killed terrorists were planning to carry out terror attacks in the province.
Law enforcement agencies also launched a search operation in the surrounding areas to arrest accomplices of the killed terrorists.