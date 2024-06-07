  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Five terrorists killed in security operation in Pakistan

Five terrorists killed in security operation in Pakistan
x
Highlights

Five terrorists were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Islamabad: Five terrorists were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation at a hideout of the terrorists in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district of the province on Thursday, killing five terrorists of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban on the spot, official sources told Xinhua.

The killed terrorists were involved in several terrorist activities against the security forces and innocent citizens, the officials said, adding that a huge cache of weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

The killed terrorists were planning to carry out terror attacks in the province.

Law enforcement agencies also launched a search operation in the surrounding areas to arrest accomplices of the killed terrorists.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X