Sapphire Suite set to become landmark residential project in Chitrapuri Colony: Anil Kumar Vallabhaneni

Chitrapuri Colony, the housing initiative for the Telugu film industry, is entering a new chapter with the launch of the SAPPHIRE SUITE project. Officially announced, the project brochure was unveiled by Anil Kumar Vallabhaneni, President of Chitrapuri Colony, during a gathering of key industry stakeholders, union leaders, and artists.

Addressing the attendees, Vallabhaneni stated that the colony’s journey began in 1994 and has since faced several administrative and financial hurdles. He credited Film Chamber President Bharath Bhushan for helping secure the long-pending permissions. “Though we currently face a debt of ₹166 crores with ₹50 crores of pending work, we’re committed to providing homes to industry workers,” he emphasized. Due to buffer zone restrictions, the project land has shrunk from 4.5 acres to 2 acres. Priority will be given to waitlisted members, with new applicants vetted by their associations. Unlike earlier phases, SAPPHIRE SUITE is expected to be completed within 40 months.

Producer C. Kalyan lauded the initiative and acknowledged the pivotal role played by Chadalavada Srinivasa Rao in securing the land. Rao, in turn, credited the relentless work of Anil, Damodar, Prasanna, and Ajay. Vice MAA President Madala Ravi, K.L. Damodar Prasad, Director Veera Shankar, and Producer Council Secretary Prasanna Kumar echoed sentiments of pride, unity, and transparency.

Other notable voices included Ammiraju, Anupam Reddy, Tammareddy Bharadwaj, Rajeev Kanakala, Praveen Kumar Yadav, Lalitha, Mahananda Reddy, Alahari, Prasad Rao, Ramakrishna Prasad, Raghu Batthula, Deepti Vajpayee, and Anitha Nimmagadda.

The event marked a renewed commitment to community, solidarity, and progress within the Telugu film fraternity.