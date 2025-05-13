Nithiin’s ‘Thammudu’ teaser strikes a chord

The upcoming emotional drama Thammudu, starring Nithiin and directed by Sriram Venu, is gearing up for a grand release on July 4 under the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. To build excitement, the makers unveiled a special glimpse titled Mood of Thammudu, introducing key characters and setting the film’s emotional tone.

The teaser presents a compelling look at the ensemble cast and their characters. Saptami Gowda appears as Ratna, Swastika Vijayen as Swasika Gutti, Saurabh Sachdeva as Agarwal, Varsha Bollamma as Chitra, and veteran actress Laya returns to the screen as Kiranmayi. Each character introduction subtly hints at the storyline, adding depth and intrigue.

Capping the teaser is a powerful visual of Nithiin launching an arrow, creating a lasting impact. The gripping background score by acclaimed composer B. Ajaneesh Loknath heightens the emotional intensity, while K.V. Guhan’s cinematography enhances the film’s rich visuals, promising a unique cinematic experience.

Director Sriram Venu, known for hits like MCA and Vakeel Saab, appears poised to deliver another emotionally charged film. Nithiin, reuniting with Sri Venkateswara Creations after Dil and Srinivasa Kalyanam, brings added anticipation to the project, while producer Dil Raju’s backing ensures a grand scale.

With its impactful teaser and emotionally resonant tone, Thammudu has successfully piqued audience interest. All eyes are now on its theatrical release this July.