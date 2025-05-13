Fourth-gen Nandamuri hero makes grand entry with YVS Chowdary’s next

Carrying forward the glorious Nandamuri legacy, a new face is set to shine in Telugu cinema. Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, the great-grandson of the legendary NTR, grandson of Harikrishna, and son of the late Janakiram, is making his cinematic debut in a film directed by veteran YVS Chowdary. The film, produced by Yelamanchili Geetha under the banner “New Talent Roars @,” also introduces Telugu girl and Kuchipudi dancer Veena Rao as the female lead.

The film’s grand muhurtham was held at NTR Ghat in Hyderabad, in the presence of prominent Nandamuri family members and dignitaries. Nara Bhuvaneshwari clapped for the first scene, Daggubati Purandeswari switched on the camera, and Garapati Lokeshwari directed the momentous shot.

The event saw heartfelt speeches from the Nandamuri family. Purandeswari emphasized the legacy of NTR, saying the young Taraka Rama Rao, fondly called Ram, enters the industry with the blessings of his legendary ancestors. Bhuvaneshwari praised Ram’s dedication and extended her best wishes, while Mohan Krishna reminisced about Janakiram’s close bond with NTR and expressed joy over witnessing Ram’s debut.

Director YVS Chowdary called the launch a deeply emotional moment and thanked the Nandamuri family for their support. He also assured that the film, rooted in Telugu literature and culture, would be a visual treat for audiences.

With Oscar-winners MM Keeravani composing music and Chandrabose penning lyrics, along with dialogues by Sai Madhav Burra, the film promises a rich cinematic experience. As the fourth generation of Nandamuris steps into the spotlight, expectations are sky-high for this much-anticipated debut.