Flood alert issued across several districts in Nepal

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Department of Hydrology and Meteorology issued a flood alert on Thursday, warning of elevated water levels in the small rivers across several districts.

Although major rivers like Koshi, Narayani, Karnali, Mahakali, Kamala, Bagmati, and Rapti in Nepal are presently below critical levels, the threat of localised flooding persists, the local media reported.

The districts, including Doti, Dadeldhura, Kanchanpur, Kailali, and nearby regions, are reportedly at risk of sudden floods due to a rise in water levels.

Meanwhile, nine people have been confirmed to be dead in the flash floods that struck Nepal's Rasuwa district on Tuesday, according to Nepal Police.

Additionally, the search operations for 19 people who have gone missing following the devastating flood are underway. The missing reportedly included 11 Nepali nationals, including two police personnel and six Chinese nationals.

The devastating flood wrought destruction in Rasuwa prompting rescue and relief operations to assist those in the flood affected areas.

“We are fully deployed in the field. We rescued more than 150 individuals including 127 foreign nationals and airlifted to Kathmandu,” Nepal’s leading newspaper the Kathmandu Post quoted Arjun Paudel, Chief District Officer of Rasuwa as saying.

“Electricity and telephone services are also disrupted in the area, making rescue and other operations difficult. We are currently maintaining limited communication through the Chinese border. Efforts are underway to restore telephone connectivity and resume electricity supply,” Paduel added.

He also stated that more than 2000 people remain stranded due to flooding, with only a few days of food remaining.

“Efforts are now focused on delivering food, restoring power and communication lines, and continuing search and rescue operations,” said Paudel.

The massive flood had also swept away the Nepal-China Friendship Bridge and several newly imported Electric Vehicles (EVs) parked at the dry port.

Furthermore, the flood has extensively damaged four hydropower plants, while local officials report that the dry port has been nonfunctional.

Reports suggest that the entire stretch of the Rasuwagadhi–Timure area is severely disrupted. Several road access points have been paralysed, and electricity, internet, and telephone services have been cut off since Tuesday.