Flooding disrupts highway traffic in Myanmar
Flooding has disrupted traffic on a major highway in southern Myanmar on Saturday, posing challenges for travellers, the state-run media said on Saturday.
The flooding was caused by heavy rains in Thaton and Belin townships of Mon state, Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) reported.
A road section of the Yangon-Mawlamyine highway in Thaton township has been submerged by about two feet of water since the early hours of Saturday due to continuous heavy rains, the report said, Xinhua news agency reported.
Another section of the same highway in Belin township was submerged on Friday with about two feet of water and up to four feet in some places. This was caused by the Belin River rising above its danger level, the report said.
Local authorities, traffic police, fire service personnel and rescuers participated in efforts to ensure the safety of travelers on the highway, the report said.