Floods in Philippines kill 32

The death toll from heavy rain and floods in the Philippines has climbed to 32, according to government data released on Thursday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council tallied 23 deaths in southern Philippines, six in Bicol region on the main Luzon island, and three in central Philippines, reports Xinhua news agency.

The agency said that 24 people were still missing, and 11 others were injured.

It said that a shear line will continue to dump rain in some parts of the country, particularly in central and southern Philippines, despite the dissipation of the low-pressure area.

A shear line is where cold and warm air meets, triggering heavy downpours and landslides.

"Flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely," the bureau warned.

The flooding affected over 486,000 people in 10 regions across the country and damaged houses, crops, roads, and bridges. Some displaced people are still in temporary government shelters.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and the Pacific typhoon belt.

On average, the country experiences 20 typhoons yearly, some of which are intense and destructive.