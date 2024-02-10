Following an assault outside a U.S. restaurant, an Indian-origin tech executive is killed

Media reports indicate that a 41-year-old Indian-origin technology executive passed away in the United States days after being assaulted outside a restaurant in Washington. According to the WUSA9 news channel, Vivek Taneja, president and co-founder of Dynamo Technologies, died on Thursday from his injuries sustained on February 2, when he was assaulted by a man outside Shoto Restaurant. The suspect caused Taneja to fall to the ground and strike his head on the pavement, subsequent to a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical altercation. The police incident report states that Taneja intervened to protect a female companion from the suspect's harassment.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., police discovered him on the pavement with critical injuries and rushed him to the hospital. A news outlet was informed by an eyewitness who knew Taneja that the altercation erupted within the restaurant, whereupon both individuals were subsequently expelled. Police released a surveillance video of the suspect strolling through the courtyard outside the bar on Friday in an effort to garner public assistance. A maximum $25,000 reward is being offered for any information that may facilitate his apprehension.

According to the news channel, Taneja, a graduate of the University of Virginia, was adored by his neighbours, who left flowers on his doorstep on Friday afternoon. The recent incident occurred amid a spate of attacks against Indian students in the United States this year, five of whom have been reported dead.