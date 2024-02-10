Live
- ‘Bhoothaddham Bhaskar Narayana’ trailer gets a grand launch
- Sargun Mehta thrilled as her blockbusters ‘Angrej’ and ‘Qismat’ re-release for Valentine’s Day week
- Arjun Rampal opens up on describing Vidyut Jammwal as an animal
- INTAC to launch new book on tourist spots
- Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s new film enjoys strong opening
- Prakasam district TDP president Nukasani Balaji launches campaign for Sankharavam
- YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika participates I. Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony
- Sushmita Sen reflects on ‘Aarya’ journey; says ‘Could write a book on the character’
- Kavali YSRCP leaders joins TDP
- Mekapati Vikram Reddy all praise for Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Just In
Following an assault outside a U.S. restaurant, an Indian-origin tech executive is killed
Media reports indicate that a 41-year-old Indian-origin technology executive passed away in the United States days after being assaulted outside a restaurant in Washington.
Media reports indicate that a 41-year-old Indian-origin technology executive passed away in the United States days after being assaulted outside a restaurant in Washington. According to the WUSA9 news channel, Vivek Taneja, president and co-founder of Dynamo Technologies, died on Thursday from his injuries sustained on February 2, when he was assaulted by a man outside Shoto Restaurant. The suspect caused Taneja to fall to the ground and strike his head on the pavement, subsequent to a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical altercation. The police incident report states that Taneja intervened to protect a female companion from the suspect's harassment.
At approximately 2:00 a.m., police discovered him on the pavement with critical injuries and rushed him to the hospital. A news outlet was informed by an eyewitness who knew Taneja that the altercation erupted within the restaurant, whereupon both individuals were subsequently expelled. Police released a surveillance video of the suspect strolling through the courtyard outside the bar on Friday in an effort to garner public assistance. A maximum $25,000 reward is being offered for any information that may facilitate his apprehension.
According to the news channel, Taneja, a graduate of the University of Virginia, was adored by his neighbours, who left flowers on his doorstep on Friday afternoon. The recent incident occurred amid a spate of attacks against Indian students in the United States this year, five of whom have been reported dead.