Forbes 2025 List Adds 288 Billionaires, Including Schwarzenegger

Hollywood veteran Arnold Schwarzenegger and comedy star Jerry Seinfeld have secured positions on Forbes’ Billionaires List for 2025, each with an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion. They join a total of 288 newcomers to the annual ranking.

Schwarzenegger, a former governor of California, amassed significant wealth not only through blockbuster films but also strategic investments in real estate, private equity, and stock markets. Meanwhile, Seinfeld’s fortune received a major boost from a $500 million Netflix streaming deal for his iconic sitcom. Additionally, he continues to earn millions through stand-up performances and other entertainment ventures.

Rock legend Bruce Springsteen has also reached billionaire status, securing the 2,623rd position. Over his decades-long career, he has released 21 studio albums, 10 live albums, and seven extended plays, collectively selling 140 million copies worldwide. In 2021, he finalized a $500 million deal with Sony Music for his music catalog, one of the most lucrative agreements in the industry’s history.

New Billionaires in 2025

Among the new entrants, several high-profile individuals have joined the ranks of the ultra-wealthy:

- Marilyn Simons ($31B) – Philanthropist, widow of hedge fund legend Jim Simons.

- Lyndal Stephens Greth ($25.8B) – Heir to the energy empire built by Autry Stephens.

- Johannes von Baumbach ($5.4B) – Inherits a pharmaceutical fortune from Boehringer Ingelheim.

- Xu Gaoming ($8.2B) – Jewelry and luxury goods magnate from China.

- Sulaiman Al Habib ($10.9B) – Saudi healthcare entrepreneur.

- Alexandr Wang ($2B) – Co-founder and CEO of Scale AI.

- Barbara Banke ($1.2B) – Co-founder of Jackson Family Wines.

- Hao Tang ($4.3B) – Chinese tech investor linked to AppLovin.

- Ben Lamm ($3.7B) – Founder of Colossal Biosciences, known for de-extinction projects.

- Dario Amodei ($1.2B) – AI entrepreneur, co-founder of Anthropic.

- Justin Sun ($8.5B) – Cryptocurrency leader, founder of the TRON blockchain.

- Michael Dorrell ($8.5B) – Private equity tycoon from Australia.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk remains at the top of the billionaire rankings, with a net worth of $342 billion. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has moved up to the second position with $216 billion, surpassing Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who now holds $215 billion.

Other notable names in the top ten include tech and investment leaders Larry Ellison, Bernard Arnault, Warren Buffett, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Amancio Ortega, and Steve Ballmer.

In India, industrialist Gautam Adani holds the 28th spot with a net worth of $56.3 billion.