Live
- Bachchan duo collaborates, share joy of working together
- Vijay Sales Apple Days: Top Deals on iPhone 15, Pro Max, MacBooks, and More
- Italy's Meloni tops polls as EU elections enter third day
- Blinken to head to Middle East to push for Gaza ceasefire deal
- Navjot Singh Sidhu believes 'no one can escape' India-Pakistan match
- Ukraine drone attack reported deep into Russian territory
- Taliban decline to attend regional meeting on Afghanistan in Tehran
- Danish PM taken to hospital with minor whiplash injury after assault
- IIT Kanpur launches UDAAN programme to boost drone startups in India
- ED considering forensic audit for clearer picture of Sheikh Shahjahan’s money trail
Just In
Forces destroy Abrams tank in Ukraine's Avdiivka: Russian Defence Ministry
Highlights
The Russian Defence Ministry said that forces destroyed an Abrams tank and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle in the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, TASS news agency reported on Saturday.
Moscow: The Russian Defence Ministry said that forces destroyed an Abrams tank and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle in the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka, TASS news agency reported on Saturday.
According to the ministry, the artillerymen of the Centre group, using a high-precision Krasnopol artillery shell, damaged an M1 Abrams tank of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Avdiivka, reports Xinhua news agency.
The ministry noted that the Krasnopol shell was fired from a Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, with an Orlan-30 drone guiding the shell and controlling the target engagement.
An M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle was destroyed by an FPV drone operated by a special forces unit within the Centre group, it added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS