Four injured in Greek oil refinery fire
Athens: Four people were slightly injured as a fire broke out at the Motor Oil refinery complex near the city of Corinth, 70 km west of Athens, local authorities said.
The fire was brought under control shortly after sunset, but firefighters would continue working overnight to extinguish remaining hotspots and prevent the risk of reignition, said the fire brigade on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, authorities advised residents in the area to evacuate as a precaution, following an explosion at the facilities, Xinhua news agency reported.
A thick plume of black smoke spread over the area, disrupting traffic near the refinery.
The cause of the incident remains unknown, Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. said in a press statement.
Motor Oil is a major petroleum industry group in Greece specialising in oil refining and trading. It is one of Southeastern Europe's leading fuel suppliers and traders and manages a network of fuelling stations across Greece, Cyprus, and the Western Balkans.