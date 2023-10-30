Free Palestinian prisoners so that we return home: Israeli hostages

Live
Tel Aviv : Hamas on Monday released a video of three hostages held by the outfit in which they have asked the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to free all Palestinian prisoners from Israeli custody so that they can also return back to their families.
The three hostages have been identified as Rimon Buchshtab Kirsht (36); Danielle Aloni (44); and Lena Trupanov (50). The hostages in the video said that they are in Hamas custody since last 23 days and are expecting a ceasefire to be announced soon.
“We are suffering due to the state’s failure on October 7. There was no army when we were attacked and kidnapped,” they said. “Civilians who are paying tax to the State of Israel but we have been taken as hostages and are under horrible condition,” they said.
The captives asked Netanyahu whether he wanted to kill them and had he not slaughtered enough. “Aren’t enough Israeli citizens been killed? Release all the prisoners so that all will be able go back to our families,” they said.