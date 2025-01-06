George Soros gets US Presidential Medal of Freedom

Washington: The Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour in the United States, was awarded to 19 individuals this year, including figures from politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, LGBTQ+ advocacy, and science.

George Soros, a prominent investor and founder of the Open Society Foundations, was recognised for his global initiatives to "strengthen democracy, human rights, education, and social justice," according to an official White House statement.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticised Biden for awarding Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom, labelling the decision a "travesty". Musk’s disapproval of Soros is not new. In 2023, the billionaire entrepreneur made a series of attacks against the Jewish-born investor, stating that Soros "hates humanity" and aims to "erode the very fabric of civilisation".

Comparing Soros to the Marvel character Magneto, Musk said, “Soros reminds me of Magneto,” referencing a fictional Holocaust survivor with powers and a controversial worldview.

Soros, a survivor of Nazi-occupied Hungary during World War II, has often been targeted by conspiracy theories linking his wealth and philanthropic activities to global unrest.

Born in 1930, Soros was forced into hiding as a Jewish teenager in Nazi-occupied Hungary. Over decades, Soros built a fortune and used it to establish the Open Society Foundations, which have spent billions on promoting democratic values, human rights, and social causes worldwide.

However, Soros’s involvement in global politics and finance has made him a polarising figure. He has been accused of influencing regime changes, destabilising economies, and funding movements such as the Arab Spring. Allegations also link him to the 1997 Asian financial crisis due to his currency speculation activities.

More recently, in India, Soros’s name has surfaced in controversies surrounding the Adani Group. Earlier in 2023, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) alleged that the Adani Group used opaque Mauritius-based funds to channel investments into its companies. Soros’s Open Society Foundations is a donor to OCCRP, which has led to accusations of orchestrating these allegations.