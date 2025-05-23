Germany Expresses Strong Support for India Following Op Sindoor and Pahalgam Attack

After India's Operation Sindoor and the horrific Pahalgam attack, Germany has stated its strong support for India's right to self-defence against terrorism.

The violent terrorist incident in Pahalgam on April 22 that killed 26 people was denounced by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in a joint news conference with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on May 23. Wadephul stated, "This attack on civilians horrified us all, and we extend our sincere condolences to the victims and their families."

Despite recent military clashes, the German minister stressed that India has "every right to defend itself against terrorism." He also said that the present truce between India and Pakistan is important and needs to be maintained in order to facilitate bilateral solutions-focused conversation.

Wadephul emphasised the value of communication while acknowledging India's steadfast position that it should only engage with Pakistan on a bilateral basis. Jaishankar emphasised this point throughout the meeting. India and Pakistan will only interact bilaterally. This shouldn't be unclear," Jaishankar said emphatically.

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements following Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's zero-tolerance stance against terrorism and its resolve to give in to Pakistan's nuclear blackmail. "We respect Germany's recognition that every country has the right to self-defence against terrorism," he continued.

Background: Attack on Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor

India began Operation Sindoor earlier this month as a retaliation strike on Pakistani terror bases, specifically targeting Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba strongholds. The devastating Pahalgam terror incident, which claimed 26 lives, was followed by the operation.

Indian air defences effectively thwarted Pakistan's three-day retaliatory drone and missile attacks on Indian military and civilian targets. India then attacked important military installations and air defence systems in Pakistan, such as Nur Khan Air Base.

India complied with Pakistan's request for a truce after this escalation, stating that it will respond forcefully to any further terror acts coming from Pakistan.

Germany's backing demonstrates a broader global recognition of India's role in the war and upholds its right to defend its sovereignty and population against terrorists.