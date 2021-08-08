Global Covid-19 caseload tops 202 million

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 202 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.28 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.37 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 202,183,140, 4,285,440 and 4,376,808,997, respectively.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 35,738,154 and 616,713, respectively, according to the CSSE.



In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,895,385 cases.



The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,151,779), France (6,350,899), Russia (6,340,370), the UK (6,070,873), Turkey (5,870,741), Argentina (5,012,754), Colombia (4,834,634), Spain (4,588,132), Italy (4,390,684), Iran (4,119,110), Germany (3,795,609) and Indonesia (3,639,616), the CSSE figures showed.



In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 562,752 fatalities.



Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (427,371), Mexico (243,733), Peru (196,873), Russia (161,343), the UK (130,585), Italy (128,209), Colombia (122,277), France (112,379), Argentina (107,302) and Indonesia (100,636).