Global death toll crosses 1.7 lakh

In total, 1,70,226 people have died from the virus around the world, including 1,06,737 in Europe.

With 42,364 deaths, the United States has the highest mortality rate, followed by Italy with 24,114 fatalities and Spain's 21,282. France has 20,265 deaths and Britain 16,509