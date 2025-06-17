Government Calls for Evacuation of Indians in Tehran: Here's What to Know

Evacuation Iran news: India has issued a new Tehran travel advisory India urging Indians evacuate Tehran to evacuate the city and contact their Embassy. The Indian embassy alert Iran has set up a 24-hour emergency helpline in Tehran: +989010144557, +989128109115, +989128109109

The latest news on the Iran-Israel Conflict:

Iran has launched another surge of drone and bullet attacks against Israel, as the conflict enters its fifth day. This is fueling fears that the Middle East could be gulfed by a long- term conflict. Tensions escalated between the two long-time enemies Iran and Israel after Tel Aviv launched 'Operation Rising Lion,' last week against Iran's nucleus facilities. Since then, Tehran has responded with a barrage missiles and drones which have hit Israeli cities and town, killing more than 20 people and injuring many others.

Local media reported that the Iranian authorities had busted an Israeli intelligence agency Mossad drone factory in Tehran. The report states that the Iranian authorities arrested in separate operations two individuals suspected of working for Israel’s Mossad Intelligence Agency. The operatives were in possession of over 200 kilograms explosives and components for 23 drones. Launchers, as well as other technical equipment, including launchers.

Abbas Araghchi said that Israel's attacks against Iran "deal a serious blow" to diplomacy in a phone call with his French and British counterparts. Abbas Araghchi stated that the Israeli aggression towards Iran during the nuclear Iran crisis 2025 with the United States was a blow to diplomacy.

Dramatic images of a missile hitting the studio compound of Iranian State TV were posted online Monday amid the conflict. Sahar Imami had to leave the studio as it shook from the impact of the missile.

As Iran and Israel consolidate their deadly conflict, the United States is bolstering its military presence to strengthen its" protective position" in the Middle East. Pete Hegseth, US Defense Secretary, said that he ordered the deployment to the Middle East of fresh protective capabilities. He did not reveal what military capability he sent.