‘Great honour’: Says Trump after meeting Mamdani

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Friday praised the “productive" meeting held with New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani with a social media post hours after their strikingly cordial joint appearance at the White House.

In a post on Truth Social following the Oval Office meeting, Trump said that he was honoured to meet the 34-year-old leader. “It was a great honour meeting Zohran Mamdani, the new Mayor of New York City!" he said.

In a separate post, the US President shared several photos from the visit, including images of him and Mamdani together at the White House as well as one picture featuring the mayor-elect standing alone in front of a painting of former US President Franklin Roosevelt. After the meeting, the two leaders said the meeting was “productive" and a lot of important issues were discussed.

Trump vowed to work together with Mamdani and support his affordability agenda. “We’ve just had a great meeting, a really good, very productive meeting," Trump said, adding that the two had one thing in common – “we want this city of ours that we love to do very well." Mamdani also called the meeting “productive" and that the two discussed issues of affordability in New York, the main pillar of his campaign.