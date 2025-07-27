Greece requests EU assistance as wildfires rage across country

Athens: Greece requested assistance from the European Union (EU) Civil Protection Mechanism to combat multiple wildfires raging across the country, according to local broadcaster Mega Channel.

The request includes six water-dropping aircraft to help battle five to six major wildfire fronts burning simultaneously in various regions of the eastern Mediterranean nation. The EU mechanism has reportedly approved the request, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Mega Channel.

The most concerning blaze erupted early Saturday afternoon near Kryoneri, a village north of Athens at the foothills of Mt. Parnitha. A firefighting force of 145 personnel, supported by 44 vehicles, as well as numerous volunteers and municipal water tankers, was deployed to the area. At least 17 firefighting aircraft operated until nightfall, according to Greek news outlet To Vima.

Wildfires were also reported earlier Saturday on the Aegean island of Kythira, in Messinia prefecture in the southern Peloponnese, in the central part of Evia Island, at the Temenia site in Chania prefecture on Crete, and later in the Molaous district of Laconia in southeastern Greece.

Authorities said the fire north of Athens appeared particularly threatening by dusk. The same area has experienced major wildfires in the past, most recently in August 2021.

Earlier this month, firefighters in Greece were battling more than 50 wildfires across the country, as authorities warned of heightened danger due to an intensifying heatwave and strong winds.

Evacuation alerts were issued in several locations as precautionary measures, the Fire Service said.

No casualties have been reported, despite more than 1,000 wildfires recorded since the start of June, according to Costas Tsigkas, head of the Association of Greek Firefighter Officers. Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, Tsigkas urged the public to exercise caution as soaring temperatures and high winds significantly raise the risk of fires spreading rapidly.

Since the beginning of the official fire season on May 1, more than 190 individuals have been arrested in connection with wildfires, including 125 for negligence, such as burning vegetation or using machinery that can emit sparks, the Fire Service said.