Live
- Blinken visits Israel in an effort to minimise civilian causalities
- Deaths from Ebola, SARS & Nipah to soar 12x due to climate change: Study
- Supreme Court stays trial of Kuki Revolutionary Army chief Hangshing, UKLF leader Haokip
- Hiring slows down in US in Oct as employers use caution
- 'Arbitrary': SC on denial of promotion to women armed forces officers
- BJP will clinch victory in Amberpet: former minister Krishna Yadav
- SC asks AAP MP Raghav Chadha to meet RS Chairperson to tender unconditional apology
- KCR praises Jeevan Reddy at Armoor Praja Ashirwad meeting
- Kaleshwaram project Useless unless fully rehabilitated-NDSA
- KCR addresses at Korutla, says Dr Sanjay helped him during hunger strike
Just In
Hamas commander Mustafa Dalul killed in Gaza: IDF
Highlights
The Israel Defense Force (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) have claimed to have killed the commander of Sabra Tel Al-Hawa battalion of the Hamas, Mustafa Dalul, in an air strike.
Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Force (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) have claimed to have killed the commander of Sabra Tel Al-Hawa battalion of the Hamas, Mustafa Dalul, in an air strike.
As per the joint statement, Dalul was killed by Israel fighter jets after getting information on his precise location.
Mustafa Dalul has been a powerful leader of Hamas and has been manning the Hamas combat against IDF in Gaza since the ground invasion of the Israeli forces commenced on October 27.
The IDF said that it has also recovered several arms from Beit Hanun in Northern Gaza during raids.
IDF said that an AK47 gun, intelligence materials, RPG, magazines, grenades and other explosive materials were recovered during the raids.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS