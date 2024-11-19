Live
Hamas denies its leaders leaving Qatar for Turkey
Hamas has denied reports that some of its leaders have moved from Qatar to Turkey.
In an official statement, sources within Hamas said on Monday that the claims spread by Israeli media were "pure rumours that Israel periodically attempts to promote."
On Sunday, Israeli media reported that several Hamas leaders based abroad had recently moved from Qatar to Turkey, a shift that could impact the course of negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages, Xinhua news agency reported.
Earlier on Monday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry had denied the reports from the Israeli media, saying "the claims that the Hamas political bureau has relocated to Turkey do not reflect the truth."
