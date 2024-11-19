  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Hamas denies its leaders leaving Qatar for Turkey

Hamas denies its leaders leaving Qatar for Turkey
x
Highlights

Hamas has denied reports that some of its leaders have moved from Qatar to Turkey. In an official statement, sources within Hamas said on Monday...

Hamas has denied reports that some of its leaders have moved from Qatar to Turkey.

In an official statement, sources within Hamas said on Monday that the claims spread by Israeli media were "pure rumours that Israel periodically attempts to promote."

On Sunday, Israeli media reported that several Hamas leaders based abroad had recently moved from Qatar to Turkey, a shift that could impact the course of negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier on Monday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry had denied the reports from the Israeli media, saying "the claims that the Hamas political bureau has relocated to Turkey do not reflect the truth."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick