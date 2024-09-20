Heavy rain forecast for Japan Sea side of northeastern Japan

Tokyo: Northeastern Japan is expected to see significant downpours as bands of heavy rain clouds have formed over the coast of Akita Prefecture, the country's weather agency said on Friday.



A low-pressure system accompanying a front over the Japan Sea has been feeding moist air from the south, causing unstable atmospheric conditions in coastal areas in northeastern Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

For the 24 hours through Saturday morning, rainfall of up to 150 millimetres is predicted in the Tohoku region and Niigata Prefecture and up to 80 millimetres in the Hokuriku region, the JMA said.

For the next 24-hour period through Sunday morning, Tohoku and Niigata are expected to have up to 120 millimetres of rain and Hokuriku 100 millimetres, it added.

Weather officials said that the Japan Sea side, which usually does not get much rain, may experience unusually heavy rainfalls because of the stagnant front and strong inflows of moist air, warning there is an increased possibility of fatal mudslides, flooding and other disasters caused by torrential rain, Xinhua news agency reported citing JMA.

A mudslide alert has also been issued for parts of Akita Prefecture, which has already seen significant rainfall.