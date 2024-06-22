Live
- Amitabh Kant highlights urgent need to improve urban air quality
- T20 World Cup: Harbhajan backs Indian team to bring title home, says 'boys are in great touch'
- Palakkad assembly bypoll: BJP scouts for candidates after Metro Man Sreedharan backs out
- Pro-OBC quota activists suspend hunger strike after talks with Bhujbal-led delegation
- T20 World Cup: England have to adapt to playing on slower pitches, says Nasser Hussain
- Metro project in Madhya Pradesh will complete by 2027: CM Mohan Yadav
- T20 World Cup: India are going to fix opening problem against Bangladesh, feels Lara
- 60 foreign nationals held in Afghanistan's jails
- WTT Contender Lagos: Sreeja, Sutirtha, Ayhika script history in Nigeria, storm into semis
- Silchar to Shanghai: Assam grocer's son to represent India at global bartending slugfest
Just In
Heavy rain hits South Korea; govt activates counter-disaster team
Heavy rains pounded southern regions in South Korea on Saturday, including the southernmost resort island of Jeju, with the government initiating anti-disaster operations to brace for emergencies.
Seoul: Heavy rains pounded southern regions in South Korea on Saturday, including the southernmost resort island of Jeju, with the government initiating anti-disaster operations to brace for emergencies.
Heavy rainfall of up to 150 millimetres was expected in Jeju over the weekend and as much as 50-100 mm in southwestern Gwangju city and the surrounding South Jeolla Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The Gwangju regional weather agency said it issued heavy rain advisories for the entire Gwangju and South Jeolla regions starting at noon, reports Yonhap news agency.
A heavy rain advisory is issued when rainfall is expected to exceed 60 mm in three hours or 110 mm in 12 hours.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said it activated the Level 1 operation of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to respond to the heavy rains.
The warning level has been elevated to "caution" from "attention", it said.
Interior Minister Lee Sang-min called for citizens to avoid visiting regions where the advisories have been issued and instructed related government agencies to proactively prepare for any potential damage.